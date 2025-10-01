Two Years Onboard: Cardoso Sustains Focus On CBN’s Core Mandate

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, who marked his second year in office on August 22, this year, has, so far kept the promise he made following his assumption of office on September 22, 2023, that the team he leads would ensure that the apex bank refocuses on its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Given that he was appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by President Bola Tinubu on September 15, 2023, Olayemi Cardoso’s first major public outing was clearly his attendance at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 58th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, held in November of that year.

It was at that event that he unveiled his agenda for the economy and the financial sector, declaring that the apex bank was determined to tackle inflation and exchange rate instability. At the time, the country was grappling with a serious foreign exchange crisis and rampant inflation, which had risen for eight months in a row to hit 25.80 per cent in October 2023, the highest rate in over 18 years.

The apex bank was also in the eye of the storm over controversial Ways and Means loans that Cardoso’s predecessor had approved for the country’s previous government, funds which financial experts blamed for the surging inflation.

Commitment to monetary, price stability

Addressing these issues in his address, Cardoso said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is committed to achieving monetary and price stability. This is not just a technical objective, but it has real-life implications for the wellbeing of our citizens.

Through targeted policies, transparent market operations, and coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, we can ensure a more stable exchange rate, control inflation, and create an enabling environment for businesses and individuals to thrive.”

He further stated: “The primary mandate of the CBN is to ensure price stability, in addition to other objectives such as issuing legal tender currency, safeguarding external reserves, promoting a sound financial system, and providing economic and financial advice to the government. In line with our strategy to refocus on our core mandate, the CBN will discontinue direct quasi-fiscal interventionist activities and instead utilize orthodox monetary policy tools for implementing monetary policy.”

Fx reforms

On ensuring exchange rate stability, he said: “Our monetary policies will aim to achieve price stability, foster sustainable economic growth, stabilize the exchange rate of the naira, and reduce interest rates to facilitate borrowing and investments in the real sector. “In order to ensure the proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, clear, transparent, and harmonized rules governing market operations are essential.

New foreign exchange guidelines and legislation will be developed, and extensive consultations will be conducted with banks and FX market operators before implementing any new requirements.” However, a major highlight of the CBN’s Governor’s address was his announcement that the apex bank would direct lenders to increase their capital as part of measures to help the Tinubu administration realise its goal of achieving a $1.0 trillion economy by 2030.

No going back on reforms

Significantly, within a year of Cardoso assuming office, the CBN had not only commenced the implementation of most of the key reforms that he had promised, but was already seeing a lot of them yielding the desired results. Indeed, citing the success of the apex bank’s reforms, Cardoso while speaking at a press briefing following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in November last year, reiterated that the regulator would maintain orthodox monetary policy.

He said: “Let me first say that the Central Bank is resolute and committed to continuing to fight the war against inflation. There’s no going back on that. And as I’ve said at previous fora, we are going to deploy everything in our arsenal to ensure that we are able to tame it.

And of course this entails the return to orthodox monetary policies. So, I think it is important to state that up front there’s no going back on that.” While noting that the effects of some of the CBN’s policies may not be immediately visible, as the timeline for policy implementation to have a tangible impact could range from six months to a year, Cardoso expressed optimism that the results would start to show by the first quarter of 2025.

As he put it, “now, it’s also important for people to understand that there’s a timeline between when you implement policies and when they have impact. And that timeline, quite frankly, can be, you know, anything up from six months to nine months to a year. All depends on what you’re doing. “Our own perspective is that we expect to see greater results in the first quarter of 2025 and you can do the math from the time we started tightening. So, we expect to see this in the first quarter of 2025.”

Rating agencies back reforms

In fact, a few months ago, leading

In order to ensure the proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, clear, transparent, and harmonized rules governing market operations are essential

credit rating agencies such as Fitch Ratings and Moody’s, commended the apex bank’s policy reforms. Specifically, Fitch Ratings, which noted that the reforms, including the liberalisation of the foreign exchange (FX) market, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetisation, had improved policy credibility and reduced macroeconomic risks, upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating in April 2025 and adjusted the country’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) from negative to stable.

In the same vein, in May, Moody’s upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign rating from Caa1 to B3 and adjusted the country’s economic outlook from positive to stable, citing the CBN’s forex reforms, which, according to the agency, has improved the balance of payment.

“The recent overhaul of Nigeria’s foreign exchange management framework has markedly improved the balance of payments and bolstered the CBN’s (Central Bank of Nigeria) foreign exchange reserves,” the agency stated. It added: “The stable outlook reflects our expectations that external and fiscal improvements will decelerate but will not reverse entirely.”

Positive assessment

Interestingly, the consensus among financial experts, who in the last few days have been assessing how Cardoso performed in the last two years, is that the reforms he spearheaded have started to yield results. For instance, analysts point out that Cardoso’s introduction of initiatives such as the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Code (FX Code) have helped entrench accountability, compliance and transparency in the country’s foreign exchange market, while the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), has set clear and enforceable standards for ethical conduct and governance in the forex market.

Experts also note that the ongoing banking recapitalisation exercise for which the CBN set a deadline of 31 March 2026, is proceeding well as lenders are all working towards beating the deadline by exploring options such as equity issuance, mergers, or licence adjustments.

The new minimum capital base for commercial banks with international licences is N500 bn, while that for commercial banks with national licences is N200 bn. A N50 bn minimum is required for commercial banks with regional licences; for merchant banks with national licences N50 bn; and for national and regional non-interest banks, the base is N20 bn and N10 bn, respectively.

At the beginning of the exercise, the estimated required capital gap was about $4.1 trillion, and so far the banks have raised $2.8 trillion. In addition, a report released by the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) which reviewed the two years of Cardoso as CBN Governor, said that apart from the benefits to the occasioned by the forex reforms, the CBN has made progress in improving governance and autonomy.

The report said: “The leadership of Mr. Yemi Cardoso has brought about a significant transformation of Nigeria’s financial system, with gains in transparency, credibility, and stability. The next phase of reform must focus on achieving a more balanced policy stance that supports growth while preserving macroeconomic stability.

Addressing structural financing gaps and sustaining governance reforms will be critical for unlocking the financial sector’s full potential as a driver of inclusive economic development.” Significantly, while addressing journalists at the end of the MPC meeting last week that Cardoso disclosed that the country’s gross externals reserves, which stood at $40.51 billion at the end of July 2025, rose to $43.05 billion as of September 11, 2025.

The reserves had stood at $33 billion in September 2023. He also revealed that the second quarter 2025 current account balance recorded a significant surplus of $5.28 billion, compared with $2.85 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

At the same press conference, Cardoso also announced that 14 banks had fully met the new capital requirements and that MPC members had urged the CBN to continue the implementation of policies and initiatives that would ensure the successful completion of the recapitalisation exercise.

Interestingly, reflecting on his two years in office, during the press conference, Cardoso said that they have been “rough” but also marked by “stability, transparency and restored confidence” in the financial system. He stated: “My two years in office have been rough, especially in the early days when things were in a very bad situation in terms of the macros. Foreign exchange was difficult, investors had taken flight, and confidence in the naira had collapsed. “But we have moved forward in stabilising the economy.

The reforms we have undertaken have been open, transparent and are now producing results. The numbers speak for themselves.” He also highlighted measures introduced by the apex bank to build a more transparent and inclusive FX system. “Today, you don’t need to know anybody to get your transactions done. Foreign exchange now goes where it is meant to go – openly and transparently.

That credibility is increasingly being recognised internationally,” he said. The CBN Governor added that ongoing reforms, including measures to stabilise the exchange rate, broaden access to FX, and deepen financial inclusion, are laying the foundation for stronger growth. Cardoso also emphasised the importance of “thought leadership” at the CBN, saying the institution must remain a reference point for monetary policy in Africa.

Conclusion

Still, although many analysts believe that the CBN should stay the course with regard to its continuous use of orthodox monetary policy tools, they caution that certain unforeseen fiscal measures have the potential to undermine well-crafted orthodox monetary policies.