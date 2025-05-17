Two Years On: Tinubu’s Struggles Amid High Hopes, Harsh Realities

Share

OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI takes a critical look at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration after two years in office, highlighting key achievements, persistent challenges, and the road ahead as he begins the second half of his first term.

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his second year in office, Nigeria stands at a crossroads; caught between the lofty promises of a Renewed Hope Agenda and the sobering weight of economic and security crises that continue to define the nation’s daily reality.

When President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023, expectations were high. A seasoned political strategist and former Lagos State Governor with a reputation for building structures and empowering leaders, Tinubu promised bold reforms, economic revival, and improved security. Two years later, those promises have met with tough headwinds, as the President faces growing discontent and complex challenges on multiple fronts.

Economic Pain: Subsidy removal and inflation woes

The most defining, and controversial policy of Tinubu’s administration was his decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his first day in office. While economists lauded the move as necessary to free up funds for development, its execution has led to widespread hardship.

Petrol prices have more than tripled, triggering a ripple effect on transportation, food prices, and basic goods. Inflation has soared above 30%, with food inflation even higher. Millions of Nigerians now struggle to meet daily needs, and organised labour has staged strikes and protests demanding wage increases and palliatives.

The naira’s floating exchange rate policy, intended to unify the forex market, has also added pressure. While it curbed arbitrage and attracted foreign interest on paper, it led to sharp depreciation of the naira, further driving inflation and eroding purchasing power.

Security: Old Threats, New fronts

Despite campaign promises to overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture, insecurity remains a persistent blight on Tinubu’s record. Banditry in the North-West, terrorism in the North-East, herder-farmer clashes in the Middle Belt, and violent crimes in the South-East and South-South continue to challenge national stability.

Although there have been some high-profile security appointments and a modest increase in defence spending, critics say there’s little change on the ground. Kidnappings for ransom are now widespread, even in urban centres, highlighting the urgent need for intelligence-driven policing and reforms in law enforcement.

Labour and youth discontent

Tinubu’s economic reforms have sparked growing unrest among Nigeria’s workforce and youth population. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have led multiple protests and are demanding a living wage that reflects the current economic realities.

Meanwhile, youth unemployment remains high, and the cost of living crisis has deepened frustration, especially among the middle class. Efforts like the renewed student loan scheme and tech startup support are seen as steps in the right direction but are yet to produce widespread impact.

Governance and perception of elitism

A major criticism of the Tinubu administration is the perception of detachment from the daily suffering of ordinary Nigerians. Lavish spending by government officials, expensive foreign trips, and an initially bloated cabinet have further widened the trust deficit.

Efforts such as cost-cutting directives and the recent suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs over corruption allegations are seen as attempts to regain credibility. Still, many Nigerians believe more decisive action is needed to curb waste and ensure accountability.

Infrastructure and Power: A long road ahead

Tinubu’s administration has continued some of the infrastructural projects inherited from his predecessor, including roads, rails, and airport upgrades. However, electricity remains a chronic challenge. Power generation still hovers below 5,000 megawatts, and erratic supply continues to stifle businesses and households.

Though plans to unbundle the power sector and allow subnational players greater involvement are in motion, the impact has yet to materialise at the grassroots level.

Political headwinds and internal party tensions

Within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), cracks have started to show. Internal dissent, battles for control at the state level, and tensions over Tinubu’s succession planning are beginning to surface. While Tinubu remains the political godfather to many, his ability to keep the party united over the next two years will be tested, especially with the 2027 elections on the horizon.

Prominent Nigerians speak on his government’s performance

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu clocks two years in office, the nation reflects on his administration’s journey so far. While his government has taken bold economic steps, public sentiment is mixed. Prominent Nigerians, spanning politics, business, civil society, and religion, weigh in on his leadership, reforms, and the challenges that lie ahead.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Director-General, World Trade Organization

“President Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy was economically sound, but it required a more carefully sequenced implementation. The hardship it caused could have been better cushioned with social safety nets upfront. Still, I commend the courage to tackle long-standing fiscal issues.”

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar – Former vice president and 2023 PDP presidential candidate

“Tinubu’s economic policies have brought more pain than progress. Nigerians are poorer today, and insecurity has worsened. Leadership is not about taking reckless decisions; it’s about balancing reform with compassion. His government must listen more and act faster to ease the suffering of the people.”

Pastor Tunde Bakare – General Overseer, Citadel Global Church

“This government came in on the wings of high expectations. But two years down the line, many of those expectations have turned into despair. There is still room for redemption, but the president must prioritise transparency, accountability, and justice for the common man.”

Tony Elumelu – Chairman, Heirs Holdings & UBA

“Nigeria is at a difficult but necessary turning point. We need bold reforms, and some of what the Tinubu administration is doing lays the groundwork for long-term growth. However, policy must translate to prosperity. We cannot have macroeconomic theory without microeconomic relief for the people.”

Senator Godswill Akpabio – Senate President

“President Tinubu is laying the foundation for a prosperous future. His boldness in confronting Nigeria’s structural economic problems should be commended. Change is painful, but necessary. The National Assembly will continue to support reforms that benefit the Nigerian people.”

Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili – Former minister of education and transparency advocate

“The government has not demonstrated the kind of urgency and competence that Nigeria’s situation demands. Reforms without a human face, lacking data-driven planning and citizen engagement, will fail. What we need now is disciplined governance and a war on corruption at the highest levels.”

Femi Falana (SAN) – Human rights lawyer

“Tinubu’s administration must strengthen the rule of law and democratic institutions. Nigerians are witnessing repression of dissent, economic inequality, and abuse of state power. The Constitution must be upheld—not bent to suit political expediency.”

Chief Bisi Akande – APC chieftain and former Interim National Chairman

“President Tinubu inherited a difficult nation. He has shown strong leadership under pressure. What he needs now is unity within the APC and support from Nigerians. He must do more to explain his policies to the people to restore trust.”

Conclusion: A Presidency at a crossroads

Two years in, the Tinubu administration is judged as both bold and bruising. Supporters point to tough decisions long delayed by past leaders. Critics argue that implementation has been flawed, and hardship has become the defining feature of his tenure.

As 2027 gradually appears on the political horizon, the next two years will be crucial in shaping President Tinubu’s legacy; either as a reformer who turned things around, or as a leader who misread the urgency of the Nigerian condition.

As he enters the midpoint of his tenure, President Tinubu faces a delicate balancing act. While some of his reforms may take time to yield results, the immediate economic pains, security challenges, and growing public dissatisfaction cannot be ignored.

His ability to course-correct; by communicating more transparently, delivering measurable relief to Nigerians, and fostering inclusive governance may well determine whether his legacy is one of transformation or turmoil.

In a country where hope is often worn thin, Nigerians are watching closely, not just for promises, but for proof that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

