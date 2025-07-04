Two Years Of Impact: Prince Okojie’s Model Of Grassroots Leadership, Legislative Action

On the bright morning of June 28, 2025, Hon. Prince Henry Odi Okojie stood before an energised crowd of supporters, leaders, and beneficiaries at Okpujie Primary School in Uromi.

It was the final day of a three-day mega empowerment event marking his two years in office as the Honourable Member representing Esan North East and Esan South East Federal Constituency.

With warmth and humility, he addressed the gathering: “Thank you for your trust… for your patience…for walking this path with me—not just as con- stituents, but as partners in progress.”

This spirit of partnership has defined Hon. Okojie’s approach to governance. Since taking office, he has pursued a brand of leadership that balances articulate representation on the floor of the National Assembly with practical, peoplecentred impact across his constituency.

At the legislative level, Hon. Okojie has proven himself an advocate for in- frastructure, health, and education. He consistently pressed for the rehabilitation of key federal roads linking Ewu, Uromi, Agbor, Auchi, and Benin—arteries crucial for trade, health access, and regional mobility.

His motion on full implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, along with a push for better Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) standards, demonstrated his commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare framework. Notably, he stood firm on the urgent need to abolish the unjust denial of emergency treatment to accident or gunshot victims lacking police reports— a move that earned him commendations from civil rights advocates.

In 2023, he introduced bills proposing the establishment of a Federal College of Education in Ugboha, a Federal Medical Centre in Uromi, and a National Institute for Agricultural Research in Oria. These initiatives, designed to an- chor long-term educational and health development in Esanland, reflected his foresight and legislative depth.

His proposed Flood Management Board bill and amendment to the National Steel Council Act further revealed a broad grasp of Nigeria’s infrastructural and industrial challenges. Yet for all his work in Abuja, it is on the streets, farms, and classrooms of Es- anland that his presence has been most deeply felt. Over the past two years, Hon. Okojie has facilitated over a thousand conditional grant opportunities for women and youths.

Hundreds more have benefitted from N-Power enrolment, start-up grants, and skill acquisition programmes in areas like organic farming, cassava processing, poultry, and fisheries. His empowerment efforts have been guided not by charity, but by a belief in potential—a philosophy that resonates through his oft-repeated phrase: “Support is not charity. It’s belief in your potential.”

In education, his impact has been equally profound. Nearly 4,000 students were supported with JAMB registration, while 150 student nurses and midwives at St. Camillus received full exam sponsorship. A block of six classrooms was constructed at Eguare Primary School in Ewatto, and a two-unit ICT-powered classroom was built at Idumuje-Eguare.

These were not just physical structures, but deliberate investments in a new generation of Esan minds. Healthcare, too, has witnessed remarkable interventions. The construction of a primary healthcare centre in Ugboha and another in Uzea, along with routine medical outreaches providing free diagnosis and treatment, are easing the burden on rural families.

Simultaneously, Prince Okojie’s push for improved access to clean water led to the drilling of solar-powered boreholes in Eko-Ibadin, Idumu-Agbala, Oria, and Emu. Esan streets are now brighter and safer thanks to his solar street-light initiatives, which have transformed over 90 sites across communities including Uromi, Ubiaja, Afuda, and Ewohimi.

Roads that were once impassable have been opened up or rehabilitated, such as the 2.1-kilometre expansion around Uromi General Hospital and the flood control structures built on Onewa Road and Ebhoiyi. Meanwhile, a new open-stall market in Uzea and a motor park fitted with solar lighting are driving commerce and daily economic activity.

Beyond infrastructure, Hon. Okojie has quietly opened doors for individuals, helping scores secure federal employ- ment and appointments across national agencies—from the civil service to health institutions and law enforcement. Each success story adds to a growing list of citizens whose lives have been changed through his personal commitment.

The recent three-day event in Esan was not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of his covenant with the people. Day one was marked by the commissioning of completed projects. On day two, over 1,000 women received business support grants at the Uromi Town Hall.

And on the final day, youth empowerment activities took centre stage, with tools, machines, and grants disbursed to help young people chart new economic paths.

As he begins the next phase of his term, Hon. Prince Henry Odi Okojie is already thinking beyond the present. He has vowed to deliver more educational support, complete the health and agricultural institutes he championed, and continue pursuing people-focused legislation.

“I’ll return to Abuja not for recognition,” he declared, “but to keep deliver- ing—because our people deserve the best.” Two years in, the evidence of his performance is visible across Esanland—in the lit streets, modern classrooms, acces- sible water, functioning health centres, and empowered citizens.

In a political climate often marred by broken promises, Prince Henry Odi Okojie stands out as a lawmaker who matches words with work. “You stood by me,” he told the crowd with emotion, “now I stand with you.” In Esan North East and South East, it is clear that the journey of progress is just beginning.