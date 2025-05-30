Two Years In Office: Mutfwang Reaffirms Commitment To Plateau’s Progress

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, alongside his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo marked their second year in office with a Thanksgiving Service held at the Polo Field, Jos, on Thursday, May 29.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving service, Governor Muftwang expressed gratitude to God and pledge commitment to selfless service to the Peoples of Plateau State.

Addressing a large and diverse gathering comprising former governors, members of the National and State Assemblies, the judiciary, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and citizens from all walks of life, Mutfwang described the journey so far as one sustained by divine grace and the unyielding support of the people.

“This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. Today marks exactly two years since you bestowed upon me the privilege and honour to serve you, lead you, and steer the affairs of our dear Plateau State.

“God has indeed been gracious and merciful to us,” the Governor declared.

Reflecting on the challenges and triumphs of the past two years, Mutfwang attributed the administration’s resilience and achievements to God’s grace and the people’s steadfast support.

He recalled the sacrifices made by citizens during the electoral process and post-election legal battles.

“I thank you, the good people of Plateau, not just for entrusting me with the responsibility to lead, but for standing firmly with us.

“I remember the vigils you kept at INEC offices across the 17 local government areas, the food women cooked and brought unprompted, and your steadfast prayers during our court battles.

“Giants stood in our way, but the Lord gave us victory,” he recounted emotionally.

Highlighting the strides made so far, the Governor reiterated that his administration was only at the beginning of a greater journey toward transformation.

“We are in the days of small beginnings. Many battles lie ahead, and many victories are yet to be won, but I am confident we will overcome. What we have seen is just a glimpse of what is to come,” he affirmed.

The Governor lauded the increasing unity and collaboration across religious and ethnic divides, applauding the Muslim community and groups like Matan Zumunta and COCIN Rayfield for embracing the vision of a united Plateau.

“From today, let us commit to being our brother’s keeper, regardless of tribe, tongue, or denomination. We are leaving behind the valleys of retrogression and indecision. Together, we march toward the land of promise,” he proclaimed.

Reaffirming his vision for a prosperous and peaceful Plateau, Mutfwang called for continued prayers, support, and unity.

“I am persuaded that Plateau is a state set on a hill that cannot be hidden, destined for glory. No one will take her backward.

“By the grace of God, we will reach the heights ordained for us. Today, we say thank you, Lord, for what you have begun and for what lies ahead.”

Delivering the sermon titled “Product of God’s Grace”, Rev. Nwosu C. Thompson of the Redeemed People’s Mission described Governor Mutfwang as a man divinely sent to restore and develop Plateau State.

He likened Mutfwang’s leadership to that of King Solomon, prophesying an end to bloodshed and land annexation, and a new era of peace and prosperity.

In goodwill messages, former Governor Bitrus Atukum, COCIN President Rev. Amos Mozo, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba and CAN Chairman Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, represented by Rev. D. Yunnana, commended the achievements of the “The Time is Now” administration. They expressed optimism for even greater successes in the years ahead.

The Thanksgiving Service, one of several activities marking the two-year anniversary, was a vibrant celebration of faith, unity, and renewed commitment.

It culminated in special prayers for Plateau State and uplifting musical ministrations that filled the air with hope.

Share