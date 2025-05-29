Two Years Anniversary: Niger CAN Salutes Gov Bago

Share

The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most Reverend Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has congratulated Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago on the occasion of his two-year anniversary in office.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Minna, Dr. Yohanna described the governor’s two years in office as marked by “tremendous achievements,” adding that his administration has outperformed previous governments in the state.

Dr. Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, noted that the people of Niger State remain grateful for Governor Bago’s commitment, passion, and selfless service, especially in his drive to transform the state.

Highlighting the governor’s road rehabilitation and reconstruction projects across the state, the CAN Chairman remarked, “He has written his name in gold in the history of Niger State since its creation over four decades ago.”

“We commend you for placing high priority on education, agriculture, women and youth development, healthcare delivery, and the rehabilitation of feeder roads across the 25 local government areas of the state,” he added.

Thanking God for the life of Governor Bago, the CAN Chairman prayed for divine wisdom, protection, guidance, and good health for the governor to continue leading the state effectively.

Bishop Yohanna also called on Nigerlites to rally around the current administration, assuring that the Christian community in the state will continue to pray for the success of the governor’s New Niger Agenda.

