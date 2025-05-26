Two Years Anniversary: Mixed Feelings Trail Tinubu’s Performance In Justice Sector

Share

Few days to the second year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on May 29, 2025, some senior lawyers have weighed in with mixed, but largely hopeful assessments of how the third arm of government has fared under the current government. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views in their assessments of how the nation’s judiciary has been impacted by the Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last two years.

From funding to appointments, political meddling was identified by all the lawyers as the biggest obstacle to a truly independent judiciary.

They were of the views that the subtle and sometimes overt pressures exerted on judges are undermining public’s confidence, as well as integrity of the Bench. In the views of the men of the wig and gown, judiciary cannot fully thrive under the weight of political influence.

However, despite the harsh truths and open criticisms, every legal expert interviewed stopped short of dismissing the judiciary outright. Instead, they offered a nuanced evaluation, recognising both the struggles and the strides made.

According to the lawyers, despite historic challenges and persistent allegations of political interference, the judiciary is showing signs of resilience and incremental reform. They however argued that the road ahead remains fraught with systemic hurdles.

Consequently, the lawyers maintained that beyond institutional reforms, there is a need for collective responsibility from both the legal community and the public. They were of the views that cooperation between the Bench and the Bar remains a major pathway to building a more credible judiciary.

The lawyers opined that as the Tinubu’s administration moves into its third year, the spotlight will remain on the judiciary, while its ability to navigate between reform and tradition, pressure and independence, will define not just its legacy, but the democratic health of the nation.

A Judiciary in Transition

According to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Abiodun Layonu, the judiciary, like other institutions in Nigeria, remains a “work in progress”. He believes that there has been commendable performance overall, despite some controversies. “I think the judiciary has performed well,” Layonu said.

“The new Chief Justice has demonstrated a resolve to improve things, and recent disciplinary actions support that. Both the Bar and Bench must support this resolve if we are to achieve a judiciary we can all be proud of.

“This cautious optimism was echoed across the legal community, with many pointing to the symbolic and practical actions being taken to restore the integrity of the Bench. “We all owe it a duty as lawyers, judges and politicians to protect the judiciary from internal and external corruption”, the silk added.

Between Political Pressure and Institutional Integrity

However, the issue of political interference remains a core concern. A member of the Inner Bar, Mba Ukweni, was unequivocal in his analysis. “Of the three arms of government, the judiciary remains the best despite all the issues. But the real problem is political influence.

“Judges are pressured by politicians, especially during election disputes. Some are told directly, ‘Do you want to remain in the profession or get to the Supreme Court?’ That kind of intimidation affects judgements,” Ukweni said.

According to Ukweni, the solution lies in shielding the judiciary from political manipulation, particularly in appointments and funding. “If we can remove political influence, you’ll see how well our judges can perform. Many of them are upright, but they are working in a hostile environment,” he said.

Under Buhari, the rule of law was virtually discarded. There’s some improvement now

His views reinforces the notion that while institutional reforms are essential, systemic political restructuring is just as important in ensuring judicial independence.

“When politicians can’t sleep until they’ve seen a judge handling their case, that’s a problem,” Ukweni observed. “Even the best judges need protection from such pressures if we want a functional legal system,” he added.

The Aggregate Perspective

In his submissions, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), offered a data-driven perspective, suggesting that criticisms of the judiciary often overlook the broader picture.

“Yes, a few high court judges have been sanctioned for misconduct, but they don’t represent more than five per cent of the judiciary. “If an institution is scoring over 80 per cent in performance, that’s commendable,” he said.

The silk stressed that human error is inevitable and shouldn’t overshadow the judiciary’s core achievements, especially its role in resolving disputes without external interference.

“I must commend this government for not interfering with the judiciary. Though there’s always room for improvement, especially in speedy case disposal and public trust, the overall performance has been credible.

“The judiciary has not failed. Yes, not every judgement will please everyone. But judges aren’t to rule based on public applause, they are to uphold the law,” the SAN added.

Reform in Action: Sanctions and Record Falsification

On his part, Amobi Nzelu (SAN) praised the ongoing efforts of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to clean up the judiciary, highlighting recent disciplinary actions as a sign of genuine reform. “We’ve seen judges suspended and even denied promotion for five years due to misconduct.

That’s a strong message. ”One of the most damning revelations came from Imo State, where 18 judges were reportedly found to have falsified their ages, in one instance with a judge claiming three different birth dates.

“This showed how deep the rot has been, but at least steps are being taken to address it. The CJN is taking the bull by the horns. It won’t be cleaned up in one day, but the reforms are genuine,” Nzelu noted.

Justice and Common Sense

For Chief Malachy Ugwummadu, a human rights lawyer, the judiciary cannot be separated from the socio-political environment in which it operates. “The judiciary is not isolated from the country. It suffers from the same trust deficits, underdevelopment and political interference that affect other sectors,” he explained.

While he acknowledged efforts at reform through executive orders and constitutional amendments, he expressed concern over judgements that defy common sense, particularly in high-profile political cases. “Judgement must make sense to the ordinary person.

The public is still confused about how someone who didn’t place in the top three in an election ends up as governor,” Ugwummadu said, referring to controversial rulings like those in Imo State.

Yet, he concluded with a note of hope. “Despite all, we are better off resolving disputes through legal mechanisms than by force. “But we must work toward a judiciary that delivers not just judgements but true justice. Justice is the soul of a nation’s civilisation. We must guard it jealously”.

Progress, but Not Perfection

In his comments, a rights crusader, Ige Asemudara, agreed that while political influence has not disappeared, its prominence has reduced compared to previous administrations.

“Under Buhari, the rule of law was virtually discarded. There’s some improvement now, even if judgements still provoke debates,” he said.

Asemudara emphasised the importance of public perception and the need for judgements to align with reason and the rule of law.

“If the average citizen can’t understand a court decision, the system loses credibility,” he warned. He also acknowledged the Supreme Court’s handling of recent election disputes, stating that while not perfect, they generally reflected a more balanced approach than in past cycles.

Judicial Autonomy

In his comments, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, spoke glowingly of the nexus between the rule of law and judicial autonomy.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu took office on 29th of May, 2023, as Nigeria’s fifth democratically-elected president, since the return of civil rule in 1999, after running a campaign, promising to uphold the rule of law and human rights.

“What jumps at me are the words, “civil rule”. No society can boast of anything serene or civil, without upholding the rule of law, and nothing of such can be guaranteed without a judicial autonomy.

“Whether it is an appraisal of Tinubu’s administration within a year or five,is immaterial, as long as judiciary still depends on the Executive to function. “In his manifesto, he reiterated, “We will ensure that our nation’s legal framework is appropriate for the type of society we work to build – a society that is fair, and which provides enforceable rights to all Nigerians.

“Two years down, have we been able to build the society we seek? Was it a vague promise? “The country is still bedevilled by an inefficient justice system.

Should we talk about the problem of long delays in hearing, poor coordination in the judicial sector, lack of effective legal aid to help the poor access justice?

“As a matter of fact, it is true that access to justice remains a distant reality for far too many Nigerians. “It does not matter what the public opinion says,or how people rejoice and celebrate the arrests of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the Chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, were early pointers to what was ahead.

“Detaining the duo for months by the State Security Services (SSS), in Abuja, was a gross violation and breach of the provision of Section 36 of the CFRN. “Up till now, arbitrary arrests, detention and torture of civilians are still ongoing.

Most recent and widely circulated was the ‘arrest” of the online personality; VDM, who was unceremoniously whisked away by the operatives of EFCC, blindfolded and harassed.

“How many cases bordering on press freedom violation have been resolved by the judiciary under the administration ? We still have a long way to go.

Improvement in Judges’ Welfare

In his assessment, a rights activist, Tosin Ojaomo, was elated with the upward review of salaries of judicial officers by the Tinubu’s administration.

“The judiciary under President Tinubu has considerably improved in terms of welfare, most especially the recent increment in the salaries of judicial officers, but one problem still persist, the autonomy of the judiciary is still not in place. “How can the Executive be the one building houses for judges?

Sustained efforts are required to tackle challenges confronting the judiciary to restore public confidence

There are several judgements directing that the judiciary should be given its allocation directly to manage its affairs to avoid executive interference, that autonomy is still not in place.

“There is still a need to increase the salaries of judges in Nigeria. Our courts are one of the busiest in the world and we are blessed with brilliant judges, you can’t imagine the number of our cases that are cited in foreign judgement, but the judges who are laying this golden eggs are not well catered for.

“The intimidation of judicial officers has not been reported under this government, unlike the past Buhari’s government, when security agencies were sneaking into the houses of judges at night.

“I cannot conclude without drawing public attention to the decay in most of the court facilities in Nigeria, it is most unfortunate that judges are still writing in long hands in Nigeria when most countries are now embracing ejustice system. Appointments of judicial officers is still a challenge as there is continued outcry on the transparency of the system. This must also be looked into to ensure public confidence in the judiciary”, Ojaomo said

Applause for the President

In his own assessment, a senior lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, rated the judiciary high under Tinubu’s regime . According to him, “President Tinubu appointed 11 Justices to the Supreme Court, restoring it to its full complement of 21 Justices.

This move is expected to alleviate the court’s workload and expedite case resolutions. “In August 2024, Tinubu signed the Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill into law, effecting a 300 per cent salary increase for judicial officers.

This adjustment addresses a 16-year stagnation in judges’ remuneration and is seen as a step toward reducing corruption and improving morale within the judiciary . “President Tinubu has consistently advocated for a justice system that supports economic growth and upholds citizens’ rights.

“At the 2024 National Summit on Justice, he emphasized the need for the judiciary to align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on inclusivity, fairness and anti-corruption efforts . “However, the appointment process of judges suggests that selections are influenced more by personal connections than merit, leading to nepotism and eroding public trust.

“The National Judicial Council (NJC) has taken disciplinary actions against judges for misconduct, including age falsification. However, a 2024 corruption survey by the National Bureau of Statistics identified the judiciary as the most corrupt institution in Nigeria, highlighting the need for more comprehensive reforms .

“While President Tinubu’s administration has initiated notable reforms aimed at strengthening the judiciary, including increasing the number of Supreme Court justices and enhancing judicial welfare, significant challenges persist.

“Among these are judicial independence, integrity, and the consistent application of justice. Sustained efforts are required to address these issues and restore full confidence in Nigeria’s judicial system”

