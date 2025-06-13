Two Years After, Niger Govt Vows To Bridge Gap With Correspondents’ Chapel

Share

Niger state government has expressed the readiness of the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago‘s led government to work with the Media for effective reportage in the state.

Special Adviser to Niger state governor on Media Communications and Strategy, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa made the commitment when he paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council yesterday in Minna.

While admitting that there has been a wide gap between the government and the Media especially the Correspondents’ Chapel who are major stakeholders, Vatsa who was one time Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said there is the urgent need to bridge the gap.

He stated that “the media is very pivotal to us as a government, but we have not had that smooth synergy for some time now, hence the need to synergize in order to publicize the wide spread projects, activities and programs of the visionary leadership of the governor.

According to him, “I want us to build on the already established relationship, and see how we can further bridge the gap for a better and improved partnership.”

The former Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state further assured that he will furnish Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of the outcome of the meeting, adding that, “from this moment, the Governor will reignite the relationship between the government and the Correspondents’ Chapel so that our government’s activities can get wider publicity as required”.

In his response Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Yakubu Mustapha Bina who bemoaned the neglect by the current administration in the past two years.

He assured of cordial working relationship with the state government, adding that members of the Correspondents’ Chapel are not enemies of the government as speculated in some quarters but professionals who are carrying out their constitution duties.

