Two Years After Killing His Mother By Setting Her on Fire, Man to Die by Hanging

…As Sister, 2 Other Relatives Testify Against Him

Two years after, a Minna High Court 1 has sentenced Stephen Jiya to death by hanging after he set his biological mother on fire leading to her death in Minna. While ruling, the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibra- him Abdulmalik, said the convict was found guilty of culpable homicide punishable under Section 221 of the penal code law.

It should be recalled that Jiya, a resident of Suleja area of the state visited his mother, Mrs. Comfort Jiya, a retired Director in the Niger State Ministry of Education who lived in Dutsen-Kura, Minna in her residence and set her ablaze, using a bottle of petrol he found in her kitchen on 20 December, 2021.

The late mother was rushed to the General Hospital, Minna, by neighbors. She was later transferred to another medical facility, where she ultimately succumbed to death. Jiya was immediately arrested by the state Criminal Intelligence Department (SCID) of the Police command for interrogation, and he confessed to the crime, alleging that he had killed his mother for interfering in his marital issues.

He was earlier arraigned before a magistrate court by the SCID operatives on provisional charges while awaiting legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), for proper prosecution in a competent court. The DPP formerly charged him on September 14 , 2022, before the Justice Halima Abdulmalik, High Court 1 under Section 221 of the Penal Code Law which stipulates death penalty, if found guilty.

The hearing commenced on November 23, 2022, of which Justice Abdulmalik then scheduled the final decision on the matter for December 13,2023. At the court, Justice Abdulmalik in her judgement noted that the prosecutor has proved the case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, adding that she was convinced by all the testimonies of the prosecuting witnesses.