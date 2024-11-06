Two-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death, Abandoned In Bauchi

Share

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Musa Auwal, has frowned at the rape of a two year old girl by unknown criminal in Ningi Local Government Area of the state and has immediately ordered a discreet investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.

he Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, said on November 5, 2024, an incident was reported to the Ningi Police Divisional Headquarters that the motionless body of a two year-old baby was found beside a mosque on Deneva Street, Ningi LGA, with suspected signs of rape.

Upon receiving the report, detectives were dispatched to the scene and the victim’s body was taken to the General Hospital Ningi, where a medical report confirmed that the baby had suffered severe injuries as result of penetration which led to her death.

Condemning the heinous crime, CP Auwal Mohammed has directed the Divisional Police Officer to make extra efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice.

The CP however used the medium to call on parents and guardians to ensure the safety of their children, not to allow them wander around the streets. The command is soliciting the public’s assistance with any useful information that could help in arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

