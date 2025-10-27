Two Women Killed By Delivery Van In Ogbomoso

Tragedy struck in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Monday morning, when a bread distribution van reportedly knocked down and killed two middle-aged women along the Alao-Akala Memorial Highway, Randa area.

Eyewitnesses reported had it that the van, belonging to the producers of Oluwabori Bread with Registration Number: Oyo AME 92 XB, was travelling at high speed when the victims attempted to cross the road.

“The two of them died instantly,” one of the witnesses recounted. “The van was moving at a very high speed—they couldn’t have survived the impact”, the witness said.

Another source identified one of the victims as a local food vendor who sold ekuru (bean pudding) at the Osupa area of the town.

Unfortunately, the driver did not stop after the fatal collision, but when commercial motorcyclists pursued and intercepted the vehicle, the driver was eventually apprehended.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who later arrived at the scene, evacuated the remains of the victims to an undisclosed hospital morgue.