Two Weeks Of Tinubu Presidency Cures Nigeria’s Age-Long Hopelessness, Fagade

In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the annulment of June 12, 1993, presidential election believed to have been won by late business mogul, Chief M.K.O.Abiola, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Dr Abisoye Fagade, has said that the new administration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu would do enough to solve most of the problems bedevilling the country having shown a lot of promise in its first two weeks in office.

While speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Fagade reminisced that President Tinubu played a key role in the struggle to actualize the mandate given late MKO Abiola exactly 30 years by the electorate before the then Ibrahim Babangida administration truncated the transition process and installed an interim government headed by late Chief Ernest Shonekan.

In his maiden live broadcast as the president of Nigeria which coincided with the third decade anniversary of June 12, President Tinubu had on Monday underscored the significance of the aborted democratic struggle to the current experience which, according to him, has been made possible because Abiola and many people sacrificed all they had including their lives.

In his words, Fagade stated that the broadcast made by President Tinubu on Monday was not only symbolic and monumental but also assuring, concise and straight to the point “as it addressed the major issues at hand as far as Nigeria and Nigerians are concerned. Mr President really spoke to the world as somebody who understood the problems of Nigeria and the possible solutions.

“Away from June 12 anniversary broadcast, President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated that he has prepared well for the job at hand. In the last two weeks, he has met with many key stakeholders in the affairs of the nation and none among those people he met has come out to raise any dust. This indicates that he (Tinubu) has been leaving nobody in doubt of his readiness to fix the country in collaboration with all patriotic elements and friends of Nigeria across the globe.

“Being a democrat and parliamentarian of repute, President Bola Tinubu is aware of the need for a vibrant and productive National Assembly and he is not leaving any stone unturned to work with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that both the 10th Senate and House of Representatives take off on the right footing on Tuesday and immediately start partnering with him on the task of moving the nation forward. Also, with the way he is handling the fuel subsidy removal imbroglio, there is no doubt that Tinubu would be the best President we have ever had as a nation.”