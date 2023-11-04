Two Ways Napoli Can Terminate Garcia’s Contract

Two clauses have been added to Rudi Garcia’s Napoli contract that provides the club with a simple means of dismissing the French coach.

The Partenopei have not started the season with the same intensity as last year under Luciano Spalletti, who led them to their first league title in 33 years, leaving fans and president Aurelio De Laurentiis frustrated.

Garcia’s position was apparently in danger before Antonio Conte’s decision not to join the club amid the season, but since Napoli has only won five of their first ten games, pressure has mounted on Garcia.

According to inside sources De Laurentiis included two termination clauses in Garcia’s contract that give Napoli an easy escape should they want to part ways with the French coach.

The first relates to the Champions League group stage. Should the team fail to qualify for the knock-out stages on December 12, Napoli could terminate Garcia’s contract.

The second clause relates to a top-four finish; failing to achieve that this season would also allow the club to show the Frenchman the door.