Two Wanted Kidnapers Surrender In Taraba

Two wanted Taraba State-based kidnappers, Gayya Alhaji Abdu (20) and Siyyo Alhaji Amadu (21) have turned themselves in and admitted to kidnapping activities in the state.

New Telegraph reports that they surrendered when they came in contact with local hunter leaders as they expressed regret and announced their resolve to put their criminal past behind them.

Gayya described his journey into kidnapping, claiming that he was motivated by terror after learning that he was classified as a suspect. Fearing for his life, he took sanctuary with a friend who was already involved with a kidnapping group operating in the Jalingo, Kona, and Lankabiri mountains.

He characterized the horrors he witnessed, particularly victims’ maltreatment, as his primary motive for remorse.

On the other hand, Amadu also admitted to being a member of a kidnapping group in Ardo-Kola council’s Mayo-Renewo district.

Despite his involvement in many abductions, he saw the seriousness of his acts and vowed to change his life.

Babangida Kwamando, the leader of the local hunters’ association, greeted the contrite individuals and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to rehabilitation.

He underlined their commitment to facilitating the reintegration of former felons back into society.

Kwamando added that before being accepted into the hunters’ society, repentant criminals must take a formal pledge on the Holy Qur’an, promising to abstain from illicit actions.

Gayya and Amadu’s decision to reject their criminal past and join the fight against banditry and kidnapping, he said, sends a positive message to communities in the State dealing with insecurity.