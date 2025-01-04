Two Videos Highlight Massive Problems Facing Nigeria

Share

Two recent videos that dominated the social media space during the week not only broke my heart but also further highlighted the massive challenges we are facing as a nation.

The first one, which lasted for approximately four minutes and eight seconds, was made by a very agitated northerner who did not hold back in blasting the South West for casting aspersions on ‘his people.’

Clearly aligning with the views of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who had earlier thrown some bombshells against President Bola Tinubu for his Tax Reform Bills, the man who made the video took offence to allegations that the South West sees northerners as “parasites” feeding fat on the nation’s commonwealth while contributing very little in return.

In the video, which is on the platform of a northern national daily newspaper, the man said the Yoruba called people from his side “useless” and would ensure that whoever they field from the South, and not the North, for the 2027 General Election would go on to win whether the North liked the candidate or not.

Responding to this, he said: “Maybe they have a baby mentality. They don’t know the North; they don’t know our history! One state in the North is equivalent to the whole of the South West.”

Not done with his bile rhetoric, he goes on to disparage the whole South West, saying: “My Calabar lecturer once told me something. He said: ‘Never, ever in your life trust a Yoruba man because they are hypocritical in nature!’”

According to him, if they shake a person’s hand or nod their heads as if to agree with the person; they are actually planning the exact opposite.

While acknowledging that he did not vote for Tinubu, the man went on to say they (Yoruba) behave like chameleons. And “once they hijack power, their true colours will prevail.”

“We have seen what Tinubu is trying to do regarding the tax reforms. The Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, has warned Tinubu that his reform policy is anti-northern Nigeria, and that we’re going to teach him a lesson. If he insists on the reform, we will ensure that he loses the 2027 election.

“The states that he comes from – Osun and Lagos – didn’t vote for him in the 2023 election. He didn’t win these states; it is the North that voted for him.”

Not done with his reactive diatribe, he goes on to say: “Let me warn you people from the South West that we are going to teach you a lesson. You are going to lose the election and once a Yoruba man loses the election a Yoruba man will never rule this country.”

However, more worrying for me in the larger picture is that more than five decades after the birth of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which was set up to unify the country, individuals are still harbouring such thoughts.

Founded on May 22, 1973, by the military government of then Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war”, millions have passed through the scheme and yet the country is clearly nowhere getting closer to being a more united nation.

In fact the country, for me, is more fractured than in years past and brings to question the true relevance of the scheme if we are still this far apart as a people.

In a number of previous write-ups I had actually queried the rationale for keeping the scheme going considering the situation we have found ourselves with the man (and many others like him) harbouring such extremist views against people not from their part of the country.

In many other climes, the size and diversity of the people is often a bonus as exemplified by a number of countries whose names may come as a surprise like: Norway, United States, New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Thailand and India to mention a few.

Incidentally, even South Africa, which is equally very diverse, appears to be in a better shape than Nigeria, which is why it was able to become the first nation on the African continent to host the prestigious World Cup, which it did in 2010.

By the way, the Presidency has responded to Bala Mohammed’s attack by asking the Bauchi State Governor to withdraw his threat to Tinubu over the Tax Reform Bills.

In a Monday statement titled -‘Re: We’ll show Tinubu our True Colour’ – by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare shared on his ‘X’ handle, the Presidency described Mohammed’s threat as “inflammatory.”

Dare said: “I urge him (Mohammed) to retract these confrontational remarks and redirect his focus towards productive dialogue with the FG regarding any concerns about the Tax Reform Act.”

The statement said the governor’s view does not reflect the view of the entire North.

Incidentally, a few days after Dare’s comments, Kano became the first state in the federation to officially reject the Tax Reform Bills.

The second video incident came to light on Monday and showed the aftermath of the latest bloodletting in Anambra State when gunmen attacked security operatives and unarmed civilians in the Ihiala area of the state leaving seven dead.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, the state capital, said that the gunmen attacked the security operatives at around 11:20am.

He said information also had it that the armed men started shooting sporadically at a venue where preparations are ongoing for a burial ceremony which had been slated for Thursday.

“Also, while escaping the scene, the armed men shot at two security operatives at a security observation post close to the Local Government headquarters by the Express Road,” he explained.

The very gory video, which showed bodies strewn in various places, some with faces disfigured by bullets. shows that whatever security efforts are being put in place by both the federal and state governments are clearly not working.

Incidentally, the latest incident took place only a few days after the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, announced that a new technology driven security outfit will be set up in the state this month.

Having spent four years in the East, having schooled at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), it breaks my heart seeing what is happening in an area that I still have fond memories of.

Sadly, both videos show how much work still needs to be done to realise the dreams of our founding fathers behind the nation’s independence more than six decades ago.

