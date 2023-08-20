Two Universities, 10 Secondary Schools 44 Villages To Get Free Wi-Fi From Anambra Lawmaker

Nnamdi Azikiwe, St Paul Universities, 10 secondary schools and 44 villages are to benefit from free Wi-fi provided by a lawmaker representing Awka South 1 state constituency, Mr Henry Mbachu.

The provision would last for at least one year and aimed at assisting the youths in the constituency in the area of ICT business.

Disclosing this to reporters during the flag-off of the programme in Awka, he noted that this is part of his efforts in making the youths to be gainfully employed and also fight crime in his Constituency.

Recall that shortly after the inauguration of the Anambra State House of Assembly in June, Mbachu took up a part-time appointment with the state’s Ministry of Education to teach physics at Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka.

Addressing the beneficiaries, represented by their village heads in Awka and Okpuno as well as the representatives of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Paul University in his constituency in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Mbachu said the modern world belonged to the internet.

He said the Wi-Fi project was part of the revolutions he would bring in the area to make a difference.

Decrying the growing incidents of crime in the area, the lawmaker said with youth engagement in the internet for

electronic business(e-business) and sundry useful digital activities, crime rates would reduce.

He noted that the welfare of the people, particularly that of the youth and the widows should not be the sole responsibility of the government, stating the need for partnership with the private sector to provide services for the people.

He said he had bankrolled Wi-fi services for the people of Awka and Okpuno for a period of one year for a start, subject to renewal.

The Lawmaker assured the people area of more human development projects and good governance, describing the two elements as the hallmark of his political party- the Labour Party(LP) while appealing to the beneficiaries to make good use of the Wi-fi.

In his speech, the Airtel representative on the occasion, Mr Jerry Ani, while urging the youth to do genuine business with Wi-fi, announced that Airtel would launch its 5-G network in Awka next month to boost services.

Dr Nelson Omenugha, a special adviser to the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on youth matters, in his speech, said Mbachu’s initiative.was in line with Soludo’s agenda of making Anambra a digital state.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the beneficiaries the Chairman of Umunuoke village Awka, Innocent Anagor, urged the lawmaker to keep doing the good work, quipping, “You started with a good plan and the good plan will lead you to a good goal- you will be reelected.”