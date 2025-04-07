Two UK MPs Denied Entry To Israel

Share

Denying two MPs entry to Israel ‘unacceptable’, says Lammy Foreign Secretary David Lammy has criticised Israeli authorities for denying two Labour MPs entry to the country and detaining them.

He described the move as “unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning”, adding that the Foreign Office had been in touch with both MPs to offer support.

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were refused entry because they intended to “spread hate speech” against Israel, the Israeli population and immigration authority said in a statement.

Lammy said: “I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians.”

Yang, the MP for Earley and Woodley, and Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, flew to the country from London Luton Airport with two aides on Saturday afternoon, reports the BBC.

