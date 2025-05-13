Two UI Students Win French Embassy’s ‘Get Creative With Plastic’ Challenge

Share

The University of Ibadan (UI) has recorded a major achievement as two of its students emerged winners in the “Get Creative with Plastic” Challenge, a key component of the French Embassy’s Plastic-Free Campus Awareness Initiative.

UI was one of ten Nigerian universities selected to participate in the initiative, which is funded by the French Embassy Fund (FEF) Project. The university’s participation was spearheaded by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. K. O. Adebowale, mni, FAS, and coordinated through the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN. It also received strong support from Prof. P. O. Olapegba (DVC Administration), Prof. Aderonke M. Baiyeroju (DVC Academics), and the Registrar, Mr. G. O. Saliu.

Prof. Aina O. Adeogun of the Department of Zoology served as the focal person for the UI-FEF Campus-Wide Initiative. Working in close collaboration with the Students’ Union Executive Committee, the Directorate of Public Communication, and the Information Technology and Media Services Unit, the team ensured widespread student engagement across the campus.

UI stood out among the participating institutions, recording the highest level of student involvement with over 300 participants and more than 100 creative submissions. This remarkable level of commitment resulted in UI becoming the only university to produce two winners in the Challenge.

Paul Debbie, a 300-level student from the Department of Environmental Health Science, Faculty of Public Health, emerged winner in the Music Category. Adekunle Julius Akorede, also a 300-level student from the Department of Physiology, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, won in the Writing Category.

This recognition further reinforces the University of Ibadan’s reputation for leadership, innovation, and excellence in promoting environmental sustainability and tackling plastic pollution in Nigeria.

