Two Things to Do This Year End

Share

Year 2024 is gradually coming to an end. As the festivities are in full swing, many have taken a break from dieting and eating all that the celebrations present. As you chow down the delicacies, there are two important things to pick up as you the year winds up. That is, drinking enough water to stay hydrated and exercise.

Drink enough water

Drinking enough water is top on this list because it is very healthy. Aside working miracles for your outer beauty, drinking enough water cleanses your internal organs.

Make a resolution to ask yourself daily, ‘how many cups of water have I taken today? Sometimes the slight headaches you feel are signs that your body needs water and not painkillers.

The founder and owner BiYou spa, Joyce Busari, once shared with her clients, the secret to her glowing skin. She explained that she has timetable for drinking water and fruits that are water based are her best friend.

Adequate water doesn’t just quench your thirst and keep you hydrated. It also helps your body flush out toxins more efficiently, leaving your skin looking fresh and more radiant as a result.

Drinking water keeps your skin youthful and properly hydrated, so it is less likely to dry out. Water helps you look younger by keeping skin hydrated and reduces wrinkles by filling in and plumping the skin.

It Fights Aging: Truthfully, a gallon a day won’t magically erase fine lines and wrinkles. But by staying hydrated, you can maintain your skin’s natural elasticity and suppleness.

Natural glowing skin from the inside looks beautiful even without makeup. This is why it’s important to add drinking water to your routine.

Workout/ exercise:

Start working out at least once a week.

Exercise is vital in easing stress. And various skin-related issues arise when a person is stressed maximally.

When you exercise regularly, you reduce stress to the barest minimum and the effect of this on the skin is that some troubling skin conditions induced by stress will show some improvement too.

Skin conditions that can improve when stress is reduced include eczema and acne.

Toned body gives glowing look on skin: Regular exercise helps tone muscles and eliminates cellulites giving for a much radiant and smoother looking skin.

Share

Please follow and like us: