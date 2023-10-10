Two Teenage Phone Snatchers Nabbed In Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command detained two teenagers, Suleiman Shuaibu, 15 years old, and Abdulazeez Sani, 14 years old, for snatching a mobile phone in Yola, Adamawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that the two adolescent boys who snatched a mobile phone from a female pedestrian were apprehended by some local residents and subsequently turned them in, to the police.

The teenagers, suspected to be affiliated with a local youth criminal gang known as “Shila Boys,” reside in Jambutu, a significant residential area in Yola North Local Government Area.

Armed with a knife, the two teenagers allegedly seized the woman’s belongings on Monday afternoon at a flyover bridge near the Jimeta Modern Market in Yola North Local Government Area.

Abdulazeez had allegedly stolen the knife they used to frighten their victim before taking her phone, from his grandfather.

READ ALSO:

According to witnesses, the boys had seen the woman trekking along the street and threatened her with the knife to surrender her bag to them.

They allegedly confiscated it after she told them that she was not carrying anything.

As they attempted to flee the scene, some vigilant bystanders intervened and apprehended the two boys, preventing their escape.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Adamawa State, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest of the boys, assuring that they would be prosecuted.