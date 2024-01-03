Two Suspects With 600 Bags Of Fertiliser Arrested In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects with 600 bags of stolen fertilizer.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna. stating that the command received intelligence information on December 8, 2023, that one suspected truck was sighted along Kaduna/Zaria Road.

READ ALSO:

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police( CP), Ali Dabigi, directed a team of operatives under his supervision (CP Monitoring Unit), to promptly respond to the distress call,” he said.

He further added that; the monitoring unit mobilised a team of detectives led by ASP Abdullahi Idris and with prompt action, the truck was intercepted along the Kawo axis and one suspect was arrested.

“The suspect arrested happened to be the truck driver, who hails from Nassarawa Pan Madina, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.