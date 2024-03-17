Two Suspected Traffic Beggars Arrested In Lagos

Two robbery suspects who act as alms collectors in Lagos traffic jams have been taken into custody by the State Police Command.h

While stuck in traffic in Agungi district, Lekki, the two suspects approached a driver and asked for money. However, they grabbed his phone and jewelry and fled.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesman for Lagos State disclosed that the motorist promptly notified a nearby police patrol squad, which led to the robbers’ arrest.

“The stolen items were recovered from them. The two suspects will be arraigned accordingly,’’ Hundeyin said.

He informed NAN that a woman who tried to use fictitious N1,000 notes to conduct an N90,000 transaction with a Point of Sale (PoS) machine was also taken into custody by the police.

According to Hundeyin, the woman was arrested after the watchful PoS operator set off an alarm.

He said that the suspect was in custody pending further inquiry.