Two Suspected Rapist Nabbed In Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of two men who reportedly raped a 13-year-old girl at a farm in Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Mahid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations Officer announced their arrest while paraded the suspects before reporters in the state command.

Abubakar identified the suspects as Yayaji Muhammad (24 years) and Muhammad Barau (20 years), adding that their detention was as a result of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Malam Jauro.

He said, “On Feb. 8, 2024, about 2.00 pm, a complaint was received via Malam Jauro at Bajoga Division that on Feb. 7, about 2.10 pm.

“The above-mentioned suspects conspired among themselves, attacked and threatened his daughter.

“The suspects with another force had carnal knowledge of the 13-year-old girl of the same address,” said Abubakar.

He claimed 20 other individuals were detained on charges ranging from criminal conspiracy to culpable homicide, armed robbery, possession of suspected hard narcotics, impersonation, and possession of marijuana-like substances.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects include three Bajaj motorcycles, 88 wraps of dried leaves presumed to be marijuana, and 110 tablets of suspected hard narcotics, among other things.

Abubakar emphasized the command’s commitment to eradicating crime and guaranteeing the safety of state people.

He stated that the accused would be arraigned once the investigation was complete.

“We urge the public to continue to provide vital information to aid the fight against crime,” he said.