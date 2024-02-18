Two Suspected Phone Snatchers Arrested In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Suleiman Habibu, 25, and Atiku Mohammed, 30, for alleged phone theft.

The duo, who live in the Jahun district, of the state, were also accused of paying a bribe to a police officer in order to avoid detention.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the Command’s spokesman, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, stated that the suspects were apprehended during a visibility routine patrol behind the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium and then handed over to detectives from the ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters for questioning.

READ ALSO:

According to Wakil, a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects took nine cell phones from various locations in Gombe State.

He also revealed that investigators found dried leaves thought to be Indian hemp from the suspects, as well as N78,000 in bribe money offered to compromise the investigation, which was refused by the investigating officer.

The suspect was said to have confessed to various crimes and will be charged accordingly upon completion of the investigation.