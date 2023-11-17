Two Suspected Mob To Face Murder Charges Over Jungle Justice In Anambra

Two suspected mobs alleged to have been involved in jungle justice against a suspected criminal may be charged with murder for taking the laws into their hands in Anambra state.

Confirming the arrest in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga the state Police Commissioner Mr Aderemi Adeoye has also warned that the command will not take kindly to the act of jungle justice insisting that the culprits must be made to face the law.

“He described any mob that lynches Crime Suspects as beasts. Such groups who resort to Jungle justice are worse than the suspects they lynch”

“Someone steals a phone and a mob kills him. The sentence for stealing a phone is 3 years imprisonment”

” Those who lynch commit murder which carries the death penalty as the Courts have not delegated anyone outside the Judiciary to try, convict and execute suspects”

“The Commissioner advised all aggrieved persons to take their cases to the Police and if they don’t get justice to contact his office directly”

“He assured the people of Anambra State that the Command will always be alive to its responsibility in maintaining law and order. Recourse to self-help will not be tolerated,” he said.