Two Suspected Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Escape From Police Custody

Anambra State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that two suspects linked to the murder of Justice Azuka, a member of the State House of Assembly, have escaped from police custody in the state.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the state command, Tochukwu Ikenga said the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, received a report on Tuesday that two of the suspected killers had escaped from custody.

He explained that the two suspects who were assisting police operatives had gone out with the operatives for an investigation to arrest a receiver of vehicles used by the criminal gang.

The Command’s spokesman stated that the CP has deployed human, operational, and intelligence assets to re-arrest the suspects.

According to him, the commissioner also ordered immediate disciplinary action against officers found wanting in the escape of the suspects.

This comes about two weeks after a joint security team found the lawmaker’s decomposing body at Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State. The lawmaker was abducted by gunmen on December 14, 2024.

“During the onslaught operation by the operatives, the suspect (the receiver) was arrested and two vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the unsuspecting members of the public were recovered.

“Unfortunately, the other two suspects fled the scene.” he stated.

