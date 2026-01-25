Two Suspected Kidnappers Terrorising Adamawa Apprehended By Police

In its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes in Adamawa State, the State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers in Song Local Government Area.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Yahaya Nguroje, the police also recovered a locally fabricated revolver rifle, two mobile phones, charms, and other exhibits from the suspects.

SP Nguroje stated in a press release that operatives attached to the Song Divisional Police Headquarters, in collaboration with local hunters, acted on timely and credible intelligence to raid a suspected criminal hideout located in a remote area of Balma village, Song, on January 24, 2026.

During the operation, two suspects identified as Shaibu Mohammadu, aged 30, and Ja’o Bawa, aged 31, both of various addresses, were arrested.

He disclosed that during preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in a series of kidnapping activities within Song and its environs, adding that the recovered exhibits would be tendered in court.

The police spokesperson further assured that efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest other members of the syndicate who are currently at large.

Commending the successful operation, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, praised the collaboration between the police and members of the community, describing it as a major factor in the arrest of the suspects.

The commissioner reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and property.

He added that all suspects would be diligently prosecuted in accordance with the law and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and useful information to support police operations.