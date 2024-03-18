Two Students Confirmed Dead In Jigawa Auto Crash

Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed three students lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Jahun/Kiyawa Road, Kadirawa Village of the state.

Lawan Adam, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the occurrence in a statement provided to reporters on Sunday.

He stated that on March 15, 2024, a Sharon Galaxy car driven by a man named Rabi’u Abdullahi, 50, of Babaldo town in the Gwaram Local Government Area, was involved in an incident.

“The accident occurred on March 15, 2024, involving a Sharon Galaxy vehicle heading to Gwaram when the incident happened,” he said.

He clarified that a tyre break near Kadirawa Village caused the car, which was transporting pupils from Government Girls Secondary School Kaugama on holiday to Gwaram, to overturn.

He mentioned that the driver and six other students were sent to the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kudu for additional care, while eight students received treatment at Jahun General Hospital and were later released.

Adam went on to say that early findings from the investigation pointed to the involvement of overloading and worn-out tyres in the collision.

On behalf of the students’ families, he said, the Gwaram LGA’s Education Secretary has accepted the bodies of the fallen children.