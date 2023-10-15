Two-State Solution Will Restore Peace in Gaza, Shawesh, Palestinian Ambassador

The historical war between Israel and Palestine resurrected last week as both sides engaged in a series of attacks and counter attacks, leaving on their trails heavy human casualties and massive destruction of property. In this interview, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Nigeria, His Excellency Abdullah Abu Shawesh, takes ONWUKA NZESHI through the contours of the conflict and points to possible solutions

In the last one week, there has been a crisis between Israel and Palestine. What’s your reaction to the situation in Gaza?

It’s not a crisis; it’s a war. It is not a war that began just one week ago, it’s an open war that was declared by the Israeli occupation since 1948 when they succeeded in uprooting us from our historical land. Also, the war has continued since 1967 when they occupied the West Bank and Gaza. So, since 1948 through to 1967 and up till now, the Israeli open war against the Palestinians has been ongoing. What happened penultimate Saturday is another chapter of this war.

There are reports that Hamas was the aggressor this time around. Is that not so?

It is not. Just 24 hours before penultimate Saturday, seven Palestinians were killed. No one likes to remember those Palestinians as if we are not human beings. Since the beginning of this year up till penultimate Friday, 252 Palestinians have been slain, one of them a two and half years old was killed by a sniper. This is the situation. Again, I say it is an open war started by Israel against the Palestinians a long time ago. The Minister of the Israeli Army has declared loud and clear that they are fighting against human animals. Could you imagine that?

You mean an Israeli official said that?

Yes. He said he believes that the 2.2 million Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza are human animals. He said that to justify their crimes and the genocidal war that they are conducting now in Gaza. Israel has also declared that they had cut off water, electricity, medical supplies, internet and all other basic facilities that are necessary for human life. Even fuel and food, they have already cut all these things four days ago.

What do you think the international community should do about what is going on in Gaza?

First and foremost, the world should correct their very wrong narrative about what is happening in Gaza. They should correct their wrong narratives about the history of the Palestinians and Israelis. The world could do many other things. But first and foremost, they must start listening to the other side of the story. They must start listening to the Palestinian people.

It is very important that they listen to us. The media, at least, should give us the opportunity to go on air and tell our story. The other issue is that the key players all around the world, every one, every country, every state in this world can be a game changer. The only thing that we are seeking and they can do it very quickly, is for them to stand firm and uphold international law.

This is the most important factor that can put an end to these atrocities that have been going on a long time ago. But can they put an end to these atrocities and uphold international law? Of course, it is very easy. There are a lot of diplomatic, peaceful and legal tools that they can use to end the Israeli occupation and the occupation should be brought to an end forever.

You cannot talk about peace process; you cannot just say that you are a Zionist state, but talk about the two-state solution and still continue with the expansion of Israeli settlements You cannot say I am against this manufacturer but you endorse his output. No.

Given the support of the United States and her allies for Israel and the support of Iran and other Arab nations for Palestine, don’t you think that we might be heading for a Third World War?

I hope that it will not happen because every human life matters. But again, the United States of America and other western countries have been behind Israel a long time ago. Do you think that they woke up just last Saturday to say that they are behind Israel? The United States and other Western countries have always completely, fully given immunity to Israel against the applicability of International Law, giving them unlimited and unconditional support in the Security Council of the United Nations.

Everywhere, those countries have given them their unlimited support. Even in the media sector, it is completely upholding and standing with Israel. They do not give the Palestinians any opportunity to go on air with their position. The narrative that is dominating the media space is only the Israeli position. Even most of you here in Nigeria, a lot of the information in the media sector are from the western media. I have conducted many researches and all your information and introductory reports come from the western media.

Are you saying that the story about Hamas being the aggressor in the latest round of conflict is a western media creation?

Of course. Absolutely. Hamas itself was created twenty years after the Israeli occupation. Hamas was created in 1987, 21 years after the Israeli occupation. The issue did not just erupt last Saturday, but has lasted for a very long time. So, we cannot just come and make it look like everything happened just last Saturday. I told you that on the penultimate Friday, seven Palestinians were killed. Why is it that no one wants to show concern for the lives those people? It is because they are Palestinians, Christians and Muslims and their lives mean nothing to the western countries. This is the point.

What exactly do you Palestinians want at this stage?

We want the applicability of international law. We, the Palestinians have one stand, one song – the applicability of international law. Is it fair to call for the applicability of international law? Is it fair to call for the applicability of the United Nations Resolution? Israel was created by UN Resolution 181 and this resolution stated that the historical land of Palestine should be divided into two states-Israel as a Jewish state and Palestine as an Arab state. One side of this resolution was adopted but the other side was not adopted. It is only fair to adopt it and uphold this resolution. We are not asking anybody to reinvent the wheel, the wheel is there.

Are you saying that if the UN moves in to implement the two-state solution, you will, okay?

We are calling for the two-state solution and this is the issue and end game for the peace process itself. This is what Nigeria is support- ing. This what the African Union is supporting and this what the Americans themselves, are also calling for. This is the end game.

What do you have to say about a trending report that the Palestinians have rejected the two-state solution a record five times?

This is pure Israeli propaganda. We did not refuse and we will not refuse the two-state solution at all because this is what we have been calling on the international community to implement all the time. The end goal for us the Palestinians is the two-state solution. We did not refuse it. Again, it is the Israeli propaganda which is dominating the majority of the discourse all around the world.

Just take a look at the TV stations and most of the other media outfits, they have been aligning themselves if not directly, then indirectly with the Israeli occupation. This is because they have not bothered to search for further information on the issue.

Is it true that Russia is backing Hamas to fight and wipe Israel out of the surface of the earth?

No. Really this is the first time ever that I’m hearing that Russia is backing Hamas. I have never heard about it.

Israel considers Hamas as a terrorist organisation which it must fight or risk being wiped out. Do you agree?

Israel, according to them, when you classify countries according to military power, is the 17th all around the world and the first military power in the Middle East. Do you think that Israel is afraid of the Palestinian people? Even a Palestinian child, according to the Israeli narrative, is a security threat. The entire Israeli society believes that we Palestinians are essentially a threat to them.

They consider us as security threats. Every Palestinian, according to Israeli official belief, is a security threat. All of us. They believe that all of us are terrorists, who hate Jews or are anti-Semitic. Even our President, Mahmoud Abbas, they call him a diplomatic terrorist. That is according to their classification.

How are the Palestinian authorities coping with the humanitarian crisis arising from the conflict?

We are trying our ultimate best to serve the people but unfortunately, we cannot do it under the present circumstances. No one and even the United Nations cannot help us now. Of course, they are present in some places to help the displaced persons but no one is allowed into Gaza to help the people there. But our leader Mahmud Abbas is doing his best to communicate with several world leaders to try and find a way out.

Do you think that the Arab League is doing enough to help out?

I’m not sure because I’ve not been following their intervention at this particular time, but I’m pretty sure that the whole Arab States are behind the Palestinian cause.

This conflict has lasted for several decades…?

No. Not several decades. It’s seven and half decades since they uprooted us from our historical land.

Do you see this war ending soon?

Yes. Yes. Yes. It is so easy to end if and only if the international community stands firm and stands strong to uphold and implement the international law. It will end once the international community with all their diplomatic, legal and peaceful tools join hands to uphold international law. We know that nobody will move its army to liberate the Palestinian people but there are a lot of diplomatic tools, a lot of very soft tools and legal tools that can be used to put an end to this tragedy. On top of that is to end the Israeli occupation for some months. If you end the Israeli occupation, it means you’ve put an end to this situation.