Two Sons Killed As Building Under Construction Collapse In Nnewi

Builder identified as Chizoba Aniefuna and two of his sons have lost their lives following the collapse of a storey building with pent house at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that some were trapped in the building which was still under construction.

“On arrival officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Chris Obiora arrived at the scene, manual labourers were seen on a rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the site.

After the dead bodies were brought out from the debris, the Anambra State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Meju explained that poor foundation, poor concrete mixture, poor quality of materials, poor wearing cost capacity, nonconformity to standard, non approval from relevant regulatory authorities led to the avoidable tragedy.

He, however, announced the seal off of the collapse site, adding that the owner of the building, Mr Chukwunafu Anamanjo will be invited for questioning to aid the investigation.

“Also, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Obiora called on people to always make use of certified Engineers and other relevant personnel in the building sector, adding that monitoring teams are also important in ensuring that all stick to the standard.

The Sectoral Head of COREN is in charge of Nnewi and environs, Engr. Arinze Okwuosa said his team observed a lot of foul plays in the course of carrying out their job, calling for government intervention to forestall future occurrence in the area”, he said.