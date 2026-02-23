Two Soldiers, Vigilante Killed In Bauchi Attack

A bandit attack on Gwana District, Alkaleri LGA in Bauchi State, on Sunday, has left two soldiers and a vigilante dead, while three community members were abducted.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Nafi’u Habib, who said the Bauchi State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) neutralised seven bandits during the gun duel.

According to the PPRO said additional security forces have been deployed to restore order and rescue the abducted victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has assured the public of ongoing efforts to track and arrest the fleeing assailants and rescue victims.