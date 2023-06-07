Two Slaughtered Three Apprehended Over Ritual killings In Anambra

Ihiala town in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State erupted in a protest over the alleged ritual murder of two persons by three suspects in the area.

The alleged ritualists were apprehended by villagers and residents of Ihiala town based on a tip-off by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The crowd moved swiftly and stormed their hideouts and apprehended them.

According to the viral video on social media, it showed the crowd of protesters forcing them to carry the bodies in a wheelbarrow with all of the suspects stripped naked.

At the moment the Anambra State Police Command is yet to issue any statement on the incident as at the time of this report.