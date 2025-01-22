Two Sisters, 6 Others Arraigned Over Owo Cult Attack

Share

Two sisters and six men were yesterday brought before an Akure Magistrates’ Court over the alleged cult killings in Owo town, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The defendants are Ogunseyila Oladimeji, 28, Olabode Ojo, 30; Adeola Bero, 30; Olayemi Ayodele, 20; Ijalade Femi, Ijarotimi Taye, 42, and two sisters, Bisi Gbenga, 25 and Esther Gbenga.

The police arraigned the defendants on a five-count of conspiracy, cultism, murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of a vehicle.

The police prosecutor, Insp Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences between January 6 and 8, at Owo town.

He alleged that the defendants were members of Alora and Ave secret cults. The prosecutor said that the defendants used gun and other offensive weapons to carry out the offences.

Akintimehin stated that the alleged offences contravened Sections 516, 319 and 430 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006. It also contravene Sections 1(1) and (2) of the Secret Cults and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The court did not take the plea of the six defendants for lack of jurisdiction. The prosecutor, through a written application, urged the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the advice of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defence team led by Mr Daniel Onu, in their separate responses, prayed for an adjournment to enable each defendant file counter-affidavit to the application sought by the prosecutor.

In view of their offence, the Magistrate, Mr Sunday Adedapo, granted the seventh and eighth defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adedapo ordered that the remaining six defendants should remain in police custody till the next hearing. He adjourned the case until Jan. 27 for reply to the affidavit and ruling.

