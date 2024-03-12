Two Siblings Killed In Ijebu-Ode Road Crash

Two siblings were confirmed dead on Monday in an accident at Iruwon junction along Imowo -Ibadan garage road Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to reporters in Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

According to Akinbiyi, a Honda Accord car marked – KJA 394 EE which was speeding at 7:50 a.m. on Monday lost control and slammed into two pedestrians (male and female siblings) from behind, killing them instantly.

He said, “Two pedestrians (male and female siblings) were confirmed dead and their bodies were deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary. The Honda Accord car had been towed to the police station in Obalende, Ijebu Ode, for further investigation.

“The driver of the car was arrested by police from Obalende Division, Ijebu Ode. Angry youths who hitherto blocked the entire Imowo–Ibadan garage road were chased away from the road by Police and the Nigerian Army.

“The driver of the Honda Car was driving recklessly when the vehicle lost control and rammed into the children who were walking by the roadside, backing traffic.

“But for the intervention of TRACE, the Army, and Police the driver would have been lynched, the vehicle burnt with the likelihood of mayhem following,” he said.

The TRACE spokesperson expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and urged drivers to always travel at a safe speed.

He also urged pedestrians to avoid backing traffic while strolling down the road, stating that they should face oncoming traffic to avoid harm.