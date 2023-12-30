Two Shops, Viewing Centre Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explode In Kwara

The Kwara State Fire Service on Saturday said it prevented the loss of lives in the Idi-Ape Area of Ilorin, Kwara State after a diesel tanker exploded in the area.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred when the tanker carrying fuel completely caught fire, resulting in the damage of two shops and a football viewing centre in the area.

A source from the Kwara State Fire Service who was privy to the development said the tanker with plate number; MUS 916 YF was loaded with 22,000 litres of diesel and was going to Ajegunle, Idi-Ape Area, Magaji Are Quarters, to supply diesel when it suddenly caught fire.

Hassan Adekunle, the head of Media and Publicity of the State Fire Service, said; “On December 30, 2023, at approximately 10:47 am, the Fire Service hurriedly responded to a fire emergency at Magaji Aare quarters, Ajegunle, in the Idi-Ape area of Ilorin East Local Government.

“The firefighters, equipped with their fire appliances, arrived promptly to face a blazing diesel tanker containing 22,000 litres with registration number MUS 916 YF. Unfortunately, the ensuing fire resulted in damage to two shops and a football viewing centre.”

“The situation escalated as the tanker’s valve opened, causing diesel to gush out forcefully. Undeterred, the firemen, demonstrating their exceptional firefighting skills, called for additional support, and another fire appliance quickly joined the effort.

“After a relentless hour of collective effort, the dedicated team successfully extinguished the raging fire.

The Kwara State Fire Service said that the total estimated property saved in the incident was N145.2 million while the total estimated property lost in the inferno was N34.6 million.

“Upon investigation, the tanker driver revealed to the Fire Service team that the fire originated from the pumping machine used to siphon diesel for the ‘Collo site’ mast, which serves all networks,” the statement added.

Adekunle further added that “men of the Nigeria Police of the ‘C’ Division were present at the scene to maintain order and control any potential mob disturbance.

“The community’s cooperation played a crucial role in enabling the firemen to work efficiently and effectively in overcoming the challenging situation.”