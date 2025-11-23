Two Shall Become One (Family Matters) 1

TEXT: Genesis 2:23- 25; Matthew 19:5-6; Mark 10:9; Ecclesiastes 4:9-10. Genesis 2:23. “And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of my Man”. Genesis 2:24. “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh”.

Matthew 19:5. “And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?”. Matthew 19:6. “Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder”.

Mark 10:8. “And they twain shall be one flesh: so then they are no more twain, but one flesh”. Mark 10:9. “What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder”.

Ecclesiastes 4:9. “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour”. Ecclesiastes 4:10. “For if they fall, the one will lift his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up”.

God, the Founder, Initiator, Originator and the Builder of the institution called Marriage, you need to forgive your Church and have mercy upon Her for allowing a lot of abnormalities in Marriage.

Divorce and Separation have found their way to the Church of today, and we are very comfortable with it. The Original Purpose of God for establishing the institution of marriage was for a woman to be the helpmeet or a companion to the man, unlike what we have nowadays.

What we have now among many husbands and wives today in the church is hatred, disunity, competition, rivalry, envy, disloyalty, separation or divorce.

This is not the original plan of God for marriage. Satan looked for strategies that He could use to fight Marriage as well as the Church, but He could not get any effective strategy until He concluded that disunity in Marriage would do a lot of harm in the Church and to society at large.