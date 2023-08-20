Two Shall Become One (1)

Text: Genesis 2:23-25; Mat- thew 19:5-6; Mark 10:9; Ecclesiastes 4:9-10. Genesis 2:23, 24. “And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called woman, because she was taken out of my man. There- fore, shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh”. Matthew 19:5. “And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?”.

Matthew 19:6. “Wherefore they are no more two, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder”. Mark 10:8. “And they twain shall be one flesh: So then they are no more twain, but one flesh”. Mark 10:9. “What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder”. Ecclesiastes 4:9. “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour”. Ecclesiastes 4:10.

“For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up”. God, the Founder, Initiator, Originator and the Builder of the institution called Marriage, you need to forgive your Church and have mercy upon Her for allowing a lot of abnormalities in Marriage. Divorce and Separation have found their ways to the Church of today and we are very comfortable with it.

The Original Purpose of God for establishing the institution of marriage was for a woman to be the Help meet or a companion to the man unlike what we have nowadays. What we have now among many husbands and wives today in the church is hatred, disunity, competition, rivalry, envy, disloyalty, separation or divorce. This is not the original plan of God for marriage.

Satan looked for strategies that He could use to fight Marriage as well as the Church but He could not get any effective strategy until He came to a conclusion that disunity in Marriage will do a lot of havocs in the Church and to the society at large. The Church of God will be peaceful and the society at large will be in order when “TWO BECOME ONE” Satan enters marriage and cause unimaginable disunity, Separation and divorce.

The Purpose of God is for the husband and the wife to have one voice, to do things together but instead Satan has entered several marriages. Satan will lose His grip over your marriage in Jesus Name. If you want God to take over your marriage, two must become one. Husband is not complete without his wife and the wife is not complete without the husband. Church has to wake up from her slumber. Chase away Satan from our marriages.

Say no to hatred in marriage, no to disloyalty, competition, rivalry, Separation and divorce. Separation and divorce should become the things of the past in the church. When there is a mutual relationship between the husband and wife, it will positively affect the children and vice versa. God is not seen husband and wife as a separate entity but as one. Let the Church begin to organise fruitful training/ lectures on the need for unity or oneness in marriage. Remain blessed

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Satan I command you to live my marriage in Jesus Name.

2. My marriage will not be destroyed in Jesus Name.

3. Satan takes your hands off my marriage.

4. My marriage will fulfill the purpose of God on the surface of the earth in Jesus Name.