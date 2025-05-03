Two Security Personnel Aiding Terrorists In N’East Arrested – DHQ

Share

On Saturday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced the arrest of two security personnel allegedly aiding terrorist operations in North-East Nigeria.

The suspects, identified as members of the hybrid forces deployed to support the military’s counter-insurgency efforts, were apprehended alongside two other terrorist logistics suppliers during a coordinated operation between April 26 and 29.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, confirmed the arrests in a press briefing in Abuja.

Speaking on the arrest, the Nigerian Army described the involvement of the security personnel as a “Betrayal” of national trust and military discipline.

He warned field commanders to urgently sensitise their personnel, particularly those in hybrid operations, against collusion with insurgents or any act capable of sabotaging the ongoing military campaign.

“In a well-coordinated operation conducted across Bama, Kukawa, and Madagali Local Government Areas of Borno and Adamawa States, troops intercepted four terrorist logistics suppliers. Sadly, two of them were confirmed to be members of the hybrid forces,” Kangye stated.

Major General Kangye further revealed that troops, in conjunction with hybrid forces, carried out multiple offensive operations—ranging from patrols and raids to clearance missions—in key insurgency-affected areas such as Gwoza, Dikwa, Bama, Chibok, Gujba, Geidam, and Yunusari LGAs in Borno State.

The operations led to the neutralisation of several terrorists, the rescue of six kidnap victims, and the recovery of significant arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and bicycles used by insurgents.

In the South-South region, the Defence Headquarters reported continued success in curbing oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

Troops recovered over 86,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 72,000 litres of illegally refined diesel, and more than 2,600 litres of petrol during recent operations.

Dozens of illegal refining sites were destroyed, and several assets—including boats, storage tanks, tricycles, mobile phones, and seven vehicles—were seized.

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining operational integrity across all theatres and called for increased vigilance among military personnel.

