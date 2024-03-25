Two S’Eagles Players Leave Camp Ahead Of Clash With Mali

An injury crisis has hit the camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their international friendly game against Mali at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

Recall that Fulham defender, Calvin Bassey sustained an injury ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s friendly game against their West African rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana.

The former Ajax defender didn’t train a day before the game on March 22 but made the substitutes roaster for the game. In his absence, Nigeria beat Ghana 2-1.

Calvin Bassey’s injury has forced him to return to England on Sunday, March 24, for further medical examination and treatment.

Aside from him, Frank Onyeka has been ruled out of the international friendly game against Mali at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Tuesday.

Unlike Bassey who sustained his injury during training, Onyeka sustained his injury during the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win over Ghana on Friday.

Though the nature of Onyeka’s injury has not been disclosed just like in the case of Bassey, the severity of the injury can’t permit him to feature for Nigeria against Mali.

Hence, the Brentford midfielder has returned to the United Kingdom for further examination and further treatment as the Premier League entered the last phase of the 2023-2024 season.

With this development, Super Eagles interim coach, Finidi George who has promised to make some changes in the team that will face Mali, is left with no choice but to shake up his starting lineup against the Malian team on Tuesday.