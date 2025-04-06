Two Saudi clubs ready to trigger Osimhen’s release clause

Share

Victor Osimhen’s sensational form for Galatasaray has reignited Saudi Arabian interest, with two Pro League clubs reportedly preparing bids to trigger his €75m release clause, Soccernet.ng reports.

The Nigerian striker, on loan from Napoli, has been in devastating form since his surprise move to Turkey in September 2024.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in just 32 appearances across all competitions, becoming a fan favourite at Galatasaray and drawing the attention of Europe’s top clubs – and now Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports that two unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs are in contact with Osimhen’s representatives, laying the groundwork for a summer move.

The 25-year-old had previously been close to joining Al Ahli during the 2024 summer window, only for talks to collapse at the final stage.

In the aftermath, Osimhen extended his Napoli contract until 2027, with a €75 million release clause inserted before completing his season-long loan to Galatasaray.

That decision has since proven shrewd. The Super Eagles star has scored 20 goals in 20 Super Lig starts and this week fired a clinical brace in a 2-1 Turkish Cup quarter-final victory over Fenerbahce to take Galatasaray into the semi-finals.

