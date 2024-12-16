""" """

December 16, 2024
Two Russian Oil Tankers Wrecked In Black Sea

Two Russian oil tankers with 29 crew members on board have been heavily damaged in the Black Sea, triggering an oil spill, authorities in Russia have said.

Footage released by Russia’s Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office showed one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with streaks of oil visible in the water. At least one crew member was reportedly killed.

The second ship was said to have drifted after sustaining damage. The incident took place in the Kerch Strait, which separates Russia from Crimea – the Ukrainian peninsula illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, reports the BBC.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a working group to be set up to deal with the incident, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev – and authorities are investigating for criminal negligence.

A rescue and clean-up operation is said to be under way involving tugboats, helicopters and more than 50 personnel.

