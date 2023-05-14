Two Russia Commanders Found Dead In Ukraine

On Sunday, Russian officials announced that two of its military’s top officers have been found dead in battle close to the eastern Ukraine frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the battle in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of Vyacheslav Makarov, Commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, and Yevgeny Brovko, Deputy Commander of the Army Corps for Military-Political Operations.

The declaration was made as conflict erupted over Bakhmut in Donetsk’s Eastern District.

Colonel Makarov was killed as his brigade repelled attacks by Ukrainian troops south of the settlement of Krasne, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“Two attacks of the enemy have been repelled,” the statement said. “As a third attack was being repelled, the brigade commander was seriously wounded and died during the evacuation from the battlefield.”

Brovko was killed as Russian troops repelled attacks elsewhere, the ministry said, saying he “died heroically, having received multiple shrapnel wounds”.

Referring to the mercenary group Wagner, Moscow said that “assault detachments” have continued to fight for control of western parts of Bakhmut with the support of airborne forces.

“Over the past day the enemy has made massive attempts to break through the defence of our troops to the north and south of Artemovsk,” the ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.

“All attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces have been repelled,” it said.

Russian losses in Ukraine have been tightly contained.

Although military analysts claim Moscow has attempted to conceal the extent of its losses in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated last year that 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed in the pro-Western nation.