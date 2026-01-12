Two Rivers Lawmakers Urge Colleagues To Drop Fubara’s Impeachment

Two lawmakers from Rivers State have appealed to the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly to stop the ongoing impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and Ngozi Odu, his deputy, urging them to “temper justice with mercy.”

The two lawmakers, Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo, the House Minority Leader who represents Omuma state constituency, and Peter Abbey, who represents Degema State Constituency, called for restraint, noting that the situation requires a human approach.

The lawmakers spoke at a press conference on Monday in Port Harcourt, saying there was a need to look at other options in addressing the situation, other than the impeachment of the governor.

The Minority leader said: “We have called this press conference to appeal to our colleagues to temper justice with mercy and to see how we can resolve this matter apart from impeachment proceedings,” he said.

“That is why we are here this morning to appeal to the conscience of our fellow colleagues. Having listened to so many pleas, calls from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, begging for leniency

“We are begging, calling on our colleagues to reconsider our step and see how this matter can be resolved amicably, even though the governor and deputy governor have infringed on the constitution, but we are appealing to them to reconsider our stand.”

For his part, Hon. Abbey, who represents Degema state constituency, called for a human approach is handling the situation, noting, however, that the governor should de-escalate the crisis by not committing more constitutional breaches, in order to ensure a peaceful settlement.

Abbey said: “He (Fubara) has infringed on parts of the constitution, but we are human beings, and we, as members of the 10th assembly, want to plead with our colleagues to please reconsider…

“The governor, too, has a role to play; he must ensure he does not infringe further on the constitution. That will bring an amicable settlement to the whole thing.”