Two Rivers Lawmakers, Residents Protest Against Wike In Port Harcourt

Two Rivers State lawmakers currently serving in the House of Representatives alongside some residents of Port Harcourt on Saturday staged a peaceful protest against Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly being the mastermind of the current political crisis in Rivers State.

On Friday, a total of nine commissioners resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, amid moves by a faction of the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach the governor.

In solidarity with Fubara, the lawmaker representing Asari Toru/Akuku Toru Federal Constituency, Hon. Boma Goodhead and Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante, who represents Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, led a peaceful walk.

They started the walk alongside several other volunteers from CFC Junction on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway and ended it at the Government House while declaring their support for the administration of Fubara and his programmes since he became governor.

They accused Wike of intimidating Fubara, and for overplaying the role of a godfather by expecting the governor to be loyal to him instead of the electorate whose mandate he became governor.

Abiante lauded Fubara for his leadership since the crisis started and for the bold step he took to demolish the Rivers State House of Assembly complex for renovation.

He said: “There have been some happening in the state, we are here to encourage the governor and to tell Rivers People that this is the position of their representatives and offer explanation where necessary and also engage with our constituents to understand if there is any shift in the position that they have taken.

“There is always a prize to be paid for liberty and that is standing strong, standing firm. The governor decided after a structural integrity test that the chambers failed to give the Rivers people befitting chambers for legislative function and why that is ongoing an alternative has been provided.

“For the illegal members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, not for those who voluntarily resigned and relinquished their responsibilities but for those who are standing with the Rivers people, who know they got there on the mandate and the sweat and sacrifice of the Rivers people they have provided an alternative place to seat.

Also speaking, Goodhead accused Wike of only coming to the state to disturb the peace and urged Tinubu to call his Minister to order.

She said: “We want to send a clear message to the Federal Government of Nigeria, we are here to send a message to President Bola Tinubu to call Wike to order.

“Because the next time he comes into Rivers State to disturb the peaceful people of the state, we will not sit down and fold our hands anymore. Please instruct the security agencies to arrest the former governor of the state.”