Two Revenue Collectors Set Ablazed In Anambra

On Friday, some angry mob set two yet-to-be-identified revenue collectors ablaze for causing a tipper driver to crash and kill a bystander at the Old Market Road in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the revenue collectors were chasing the tipper driver over a payment they wanted him to make before he rammed into the man.

An eyewitness said, “As they were chasing him, some of them were dragging the steering with him, but unfortunately, in the process, the tipper driver lost control and rammed into a passerby, killing him instantly.

“Immediately, the revenue collectors saw the damage they had caused; they tried to flee the scene, but the Onitsha mob got angry and descended on them, setting ablaze two of them instantly while four of them managed to escape.” the source stated.

Correspondingly, te Anambra State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident said the police have responded swiftly to bring the situation under control.

“Anambra Police responded swiftly on the receipt of the fatal accident that happened within that area.

“We are already working with the relevant authorities to ascertain what happened and find an amicable solution to such, especially on future occurrences.” he noted.

