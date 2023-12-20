Two Refineries Take Delivery Of 75,500 Barrels Of Crude In Edo

The operators of the Oza oil field, Decklar Resources Inc., and its co-venturer, Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited have said they have delivered a total of 75,500 barrels of crude to date to two modular refineries in Edo State.

The two refineries are the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) facility in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, and the Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL) facility in Egbokor, Orhionmwon LGA in the State.

The Chief Executive Officer of Decklar Resources, Sanmi Famuyide, said the deliveries are part of the contracts with the two companies for the supply of crude for refining.

According to him, “Trucking of oil from the Oza Oil Field has continued to the ERPC facility and the DMCL refinery, both located in Edo State, Nigeria. Delivery of a total of over 75,500 bbls has been completed to date, with over 60,000 bbls delivered to ERPC and over 15,000 bbls delivered to DMCL.”

The ERPC is a 6000 barrel per day (bpd) facility that produces diesel, Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), and naptha for use within the country and export.

The refinery was midwife through the provision of an investment guarantee by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government in Edo State, which paved the way for the construction of the refining facility, opening up the petroleum refining sub-sector in the State. Though crude supply issues had caused lags in its early days, the contract with Decklar Resources and Millennium Oil and Gas Company has helped in addressing the issues.

The DMCL, on the other hand, is located within the Duport Energy Park, which boasts a modular refinery, a data center, a gas processing facility, and a power plant.