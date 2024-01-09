Two Poly Students Crushed To Death In A’Ibom

On Monday, a truck crushed two female Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic students in Ikot Osurua to death.

The incident occurred a few metres from the school, near the junction of Ikot Inyang village and Aba Road in the Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the girls, killing them on the spot.

It was also learned that the deceased, Abasifreke Okon and Irene Edwin from Ikot Abasi and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas, were preparing for their practical exams, which were scheduled for Wednesday.

The deceased, ND 2 Science Laboratory Technology students, described as “besties and inseparable twins,” were expected to finish their academic program following their exams on Wednesday.

Following the tragedy, it was discovered that the Polytechnic’s administration postponed the examinations because several of the deceased’s classmates were alleged to have sobbed hysterically as the victims’ bodies were evacuated to the morgue.

Confirming the occurrence, Matthew Olonisaye, Akwa Ibom State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), blamed the deaths on reckless driving and a failure to follow traffic laws.

“It actually happened; it’s because of loss of control by the driver. We advise drivers to abide by the rules that guide the usage of the road, they should not be in a hurry.

“Drivers should also make vehicle maintenance a priority for any life lost cannot come back. An accident does not just happen; it is caused.

“I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives,” he stated.