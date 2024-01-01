Two Police Officers Knocked Down By Car Drivers

Two unidentified car drivers have allegedly knocked down two police officers on stop-and-search duties around Oshodi, Lagos State.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while the officers were on patrol at 7/8 Bus Stop, Oshodi, Lagos.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the attacks on the police officers were carried out by the drivers of a Toyota Camry and a Lexus 350 cars, whose number plates were yet unknown, adding that the two drivers were flagged down by policemen for stop and search.

“But immediately they sighted the police, they increased the speed at which they were moving and knocked down two policemen, Inspector Alabi Kayode and Inspector Edukpe Oronya,” it was gathered from the source.

READ ALSO:

The source informed that Inspector Kayode sustained severe injuries on his head and left hand.

It was also stated that the second officer, Oronya, was “rolled over by the two vehicles.”

Our correspondent gathered that the two unknown drivers attempted to “snatch the rifles with the officers after they had knocked them down.”

Moreover, the immediate intervention of their colleagues was said to have saved the rifles from being stolen away by the daredevil car drivers.

New Telegraph also gathered that; the officers were immediately rushed to Divine Grace Hospital in Mafoluku–Oshodi, for medical attention, while an investigation is ongoing.