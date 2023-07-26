Two Police Officers Killed In Aba As Hoodlums Attack Abia Commissioner

The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel in Aba, the commercial hub of the State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command said that an Inspector and a Constable were killed by the hoodlums who attacked the convoy of the Abia Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, on Tuesday evening.

The incident which occurred at Samec Junction which connects the Ariaria International Market and links the popular Faulks Road and Old Express Road has brought serious panic, as traders and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) operators that occupied the area have all deserted the place as of Wednesday morning.

According to PPRO Chinaka, the incident occurred at approximately 4 PM on Tuesday, 25/07/2023. However, reports available to New Telegraph show that as of Wednesday morning, peace is yet to return to the area, as people allege that mass arrest is ongoing.

In the words of the PPRO, “A distressing incident occurred at SAMEC, located near Faulks Road in Aba. A group of hoodlums launched an attack on the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry during the honourable commissioner’s familiarization tour to markets in the Aba metropolis.

“The convoy was en route to Ekoha shopping plaza when the armed assailants opened fire. Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two police officers lost their lives in the line of duty.

“A police constable who was part of the security convoy was fatally shot. Additionally, a police inspector who was not initially part of the convoy but happened to be on a separate assignment with a police Hilux also met the scene and tragically lost his life.

“Furthermore, the hoodlums set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment.”

Chinaka said that Abia State Police Commissioner, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie has assured the public that every possible effort will be exerted as Discreet investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served.

“We condemn this cowardly act of violence and remain steadfast in our resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies. Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could prove pivotal in identifying and apprehending the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

“We emphasize our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and upholding the triumph of good over evil. Together, as a united community, we shall prevail against such senseless acts of violence.”

New Telegraph can authoritatively report that the deceased Inspector of police was part of the Aba Area Command Patrol Team and was on the duty of making sure that law and order is maintained within the city before they were attacked and he, unfortunately, lost his life.

It was also gathered that the Constable, a young newly recruited police officer was posted to the Abia State Government House in Umuahia up till yesterday when he and others were assigned to follow the Commissioner’s convoy to various markets in Aba.