Two-piece Style Takes Centre Stage

The latest fashion for the upper-class women is the two-piece ensemble. Back in our grandmother’s days, 80’s, 90’s , it was called the ‘up and down’ style.

Some called it ‘Cut and Sew’ be- cause the style is simply made by buying a unique sample material and the tailor makes a simple style of skirt and blouse or pants and blouse. Presently, fashion has thrown it back into modern world.

Now, the two-piece style are mostly pants and blouse. Mostly free blouses and flour length pants, of the same fabric. This is one of the most trending styles presently because it’s matured, decent, classy and can fit into any event, or en- vironment. With two-piece style, you can walk out of a boardroom meeting into a fellowship prayer meeting.