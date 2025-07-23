Two PDP Senators Defect To APC

Two Senators from Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that the Senators are Sampson Ekong, representing Akwa Ibom South, and Aniekan Bassey, the Akwa Ibom North-East.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read their letters of defection during Wednesday’s plenary.

The two Akwa Ibom Senators, according to the letters read by Akpabio, cited the leadership crisis rocking the PDP as their reasons for rejecting the party.